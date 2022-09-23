Fractal Price Reaches $0.0214 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Fractal has a market cap of $354,863.02 and approximately $65,973.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fractal has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011047 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00134929 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.01827850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal was first traded on September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fractal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

