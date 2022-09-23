Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.47

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 8470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNLPF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

