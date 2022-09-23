FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 381.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,903. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

