fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Position Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in fuboTV by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of FUBO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 337,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,431,402. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

