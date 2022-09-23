fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.03. fuboTV shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 130,153 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $750.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $27,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in fuboTV by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after buying an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in fuboTV by 3,600.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 624,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.