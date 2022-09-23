FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.43

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 37934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.