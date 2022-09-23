Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 13,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 64,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fury Gold Mines to C$1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of C$75.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.