Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys 21,100 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 497,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 74,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. 832,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,168,187. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

