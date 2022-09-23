Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 174,625 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,625 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 6.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.63% of Gildan Activewear worth $33,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,115 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $31,558,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 2.6 %

GIL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 46,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

