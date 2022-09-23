Gameswap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,640.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Gameswap has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

