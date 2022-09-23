Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $195.48

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.48 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.34). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.40), with a volume of 150,973 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.93. The stock has a market cap of £242.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,629.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

