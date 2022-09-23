Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $195.48

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.48 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.34). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.40), with a volume of 150,973 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday.
Gateley Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.93. The stock has a market cap of £242.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,629.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51.
Gateley Increases Dividend
Gateley Company Profile
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
