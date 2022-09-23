Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.29

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.29 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 126.44 ($1.53). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 130.80 ($1.58), with a volume of 220,770 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 182 ($2.20) to GBX 172 ($2.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Genel Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Genel Energy Cuts Dividend

Genel Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

(Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Featured Articles

