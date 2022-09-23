Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.29

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.29 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 126.44 ($1.53). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 130.80 ($1.58), with a volume of 220,770 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 182 ($2.20) to GBX 172 ($2.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.
Genel Energy Company Profile
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
