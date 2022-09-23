Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.29

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENLGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.29 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 126.44 ($1.53). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 130.80 ($1.58), with a volume of 220,770 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 182 ($2.20) to GBX 172 ($2.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Genel Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Genel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

Genel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.