General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,143. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,156. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

