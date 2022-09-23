General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, RTT News reports. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.02-$4.14 EPS.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. General Mills has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after acquiring an additional 113,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 320,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

