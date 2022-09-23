Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.18

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 470761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Gevo Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $519.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy J. Cesarek sold 98,526 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $249,270.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,137.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy J. Cesarek sold 98,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $249,270.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,137.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 249,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $631,968.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,018,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,861.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 948,647 shares of company stock worth $2,595,160. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Gevo Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

