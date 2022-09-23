GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 4.5%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 59,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 114,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GFG Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.78 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.

GFG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.