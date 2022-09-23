GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.99

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 1024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 3.5 %
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
