Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,370 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 241,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.43. 54,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

