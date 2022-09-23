Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 241,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

