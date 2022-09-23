Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,347 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 390,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,437,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

