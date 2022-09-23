Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,690 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. HSBC increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

