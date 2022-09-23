Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,660 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of MMP traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. 17,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,251. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

