Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 371,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

