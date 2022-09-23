Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.54. 371,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,550,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

