Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 655,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,000. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

