Gitcoin Price Reaches $1.84 on Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $184.40 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00009856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gitcoin’s official website is gitcoin.co. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

