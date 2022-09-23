GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 78,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,304. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at GitLab

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.46.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

