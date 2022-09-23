Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 555,333 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

