GlobalBoost-Y Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $181,038.73 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00287084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00150106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00739649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.44 or 0.00625624 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. "

