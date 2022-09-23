GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading Down 1.2%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and last traded at GBX 1,035 ($12.51). Approximately 2,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,047.50 ($12.66).
GlobalData Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,100.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,149.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,175.00.
GlobalData Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About GlobalData
GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.
Featured Articles
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.