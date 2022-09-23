GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading Down 1.2%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and last traded at GBX 1,035 ($12.51). Approximately 2,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,047.50 ($12.66).

GlobalData Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,100.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,149.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,175.00.

Get GlobalData alerts:

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About GlobalData

In other news, insider Peter Harkness bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.27) per share, for a total transaction of £252,800 ($305,461.58).

(Get Rating)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.