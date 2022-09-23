GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GFS stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion and a PE ratio of 60.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $807,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 130,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 180.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.