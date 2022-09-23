GoChain (GO) Market Cap Tops $8.67 Million

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. GoChain has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $233,630.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005359 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001479 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00020777 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,192,170,830 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain.

Buying and Selling GoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

