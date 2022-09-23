Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 64,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

