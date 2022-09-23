Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.09.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
