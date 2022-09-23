Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.79 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,955,177.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 23,166,303 shares of company stock worth $1,354,436,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $61.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

