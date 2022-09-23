Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $5.52 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of OTIS opened at $65.45 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $65.36 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

