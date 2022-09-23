Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,470,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 80,708 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,074,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

