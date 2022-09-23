Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 148 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $345.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
