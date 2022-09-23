Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 3,135 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.38.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

