Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 106 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,696 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $249,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

