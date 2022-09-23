Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,300 Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 150,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,458 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

