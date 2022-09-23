Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 15,090 Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 4.40% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIXM opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

