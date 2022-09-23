Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,649 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24.

