Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 181 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AON were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AON by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AON by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 7.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $272.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.82.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

