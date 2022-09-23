Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 235 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.88 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

