Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 248 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

NYSE EMR opened at $75.53 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

