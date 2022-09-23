Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 93 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $201.76 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

