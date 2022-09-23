Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,913,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,080. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.