Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.56

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 8012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

