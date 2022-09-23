Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOSS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.10.

GOSS stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 138,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

